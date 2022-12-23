Fleetwood Bank Co. Announces Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
FLEW stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Fleetwood Bank has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08.
