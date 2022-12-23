Diversified Healthcare Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:DHCNL)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNL opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

