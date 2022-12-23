i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.17

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

i3 Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON I3E opened at GBX 24.60 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.39 million and a P/E ratio of 484.00. i3 Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Majid Shafiq acquired 206,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,420 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999,889.40 ($6,073,723.76).

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

