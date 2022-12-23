ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 4,860 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,436,000 after purchasing an additional 80,471 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $204.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

