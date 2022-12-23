Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $237.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.86 and its 200-day moving average is $198.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.