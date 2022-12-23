ARK Investment Management LLC Has $13.73 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.42.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

