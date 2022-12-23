ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,995 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 166,186 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $7,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.80 million, a P/E ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

