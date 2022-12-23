ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of UroGen Pharma worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.

URGN opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

