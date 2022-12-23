ARK Investment Management LLC Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $393.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.67 and a 200-day moving average of $383.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

