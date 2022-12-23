ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 600,075 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 600,075 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,519 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

SEA Stock Down 4.2 %

About SEA

Shares of SE opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $231.21.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.