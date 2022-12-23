ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 600,075 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 600,075 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of SEA by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,226 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $118,740,000 after acquiring an additional 464,192 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Shares of SE opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $231.21.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

