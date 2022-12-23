ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of Silicom worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

