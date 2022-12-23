Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

