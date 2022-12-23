ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,824 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 20.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 286,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PERI opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Perion Network had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $158.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

