ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 21,016 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,016 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Endeavor Group worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,126 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 603,646 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 357,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,505,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDR opened at 20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 21.88.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.34 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total transaction of 1,033,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,515 shares of company stock valued at $13,117,765. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

