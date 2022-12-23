ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,301,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,990 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.00% of Niu Technologies worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

NIU opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

