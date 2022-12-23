ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of JFrog worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 102.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in JFrog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $6,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of FROG opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,941,828.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares in the company, valued at $128,941,828.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,276 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,184. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

