Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,570 shares of company stock worth $20,412,977. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $512.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

