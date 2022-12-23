ARK Investment Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,016 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Endeavor Group worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,126 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 603,646 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,769,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,948,000 after purchasing an additional 257,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,433,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 21.88. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.34 by 0.04. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of 1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total transaction of 1,033,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total transaction of 1,033,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.14, for a total transaction of 9,630,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,515 shares of company stock worth $13,117,765 in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

