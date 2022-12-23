ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187,701 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 157.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,378 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth $94,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of JD opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.85 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

