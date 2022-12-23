ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,793 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of JFrog worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 503,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,700,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490,780 shares in the company, valued at $195,287,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,276 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,184. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JFrog Stock Down 2.9 %
FROG opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $31.70.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.