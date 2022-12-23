ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,793 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of JFrog worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 503,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,700,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490,780 shares in the company, valued at $195,287,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,276 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,184. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog Stock Down 2.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

FROG opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.