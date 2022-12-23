ARK Investment Management LLC Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,255 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Xometry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Xometry by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 181,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 612,731 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,278.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,278.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $204,505.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,563.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,500 in the last ninety days. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of XMTR opened at $31.75 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

