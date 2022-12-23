ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,995 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 915.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 234,024 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,920 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

