ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 20,423 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.24% of UroGen Pharma worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 136,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

URGN opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

