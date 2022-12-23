Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,753,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

