Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $44.32 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $49.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

