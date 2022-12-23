ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187,701 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,688,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,467,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JD. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com Profile

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $57.67 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.85 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

