ARK Investment Management LLC Has $15.64 Million Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,468,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953,599 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 8.01% of Berkeley Lights worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,507,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 463,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 258,439 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 103.01% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

