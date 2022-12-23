ARK Investment Management LLC Has $23.32 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,353 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile



Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

