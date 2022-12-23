iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stake Raised by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,822,000 after buying an additional 171,324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,596,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,051,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,818,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.

