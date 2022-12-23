Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

