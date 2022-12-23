ARK Investment Management LLC Has $15.64 Million Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,468,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953,599 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 8.01% of Berkeley Lights worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLI. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

BLI stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 103.01% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

