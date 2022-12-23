Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after buying an additional 13,859,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after buying an additional 2,877,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after buying an additional 897,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $40.29 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

