ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 165,990 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,990 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.00% of Niu Technologies worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Niu Technologies stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.72 million, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Niu Technologies Profile

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

(Get Rating)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.