Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 738 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE opened at $39.57 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

