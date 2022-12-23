ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %
CRWD opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $163.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
