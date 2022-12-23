Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

