Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $141.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.38. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.