CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.43

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 3307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.10 million and a PE ratio of -9.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.96.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

