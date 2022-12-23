Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Up 1.9%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 6,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 3,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Table Trac Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Table Trac Company Profile



Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

