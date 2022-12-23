NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 3,242 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WM opened at $157.73 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

