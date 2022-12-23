NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,898 shares of company stock worth $1,736,413 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

