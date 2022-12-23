NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 2,529 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

