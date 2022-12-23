NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 169 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

