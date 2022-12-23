BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.28

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 96387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($13.36) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.75.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.4706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.