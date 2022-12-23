Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Up 1.2%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.98 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.06). 680,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,816,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.93 ($0.06).

Bluejay Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £51.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.44.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

