NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in NetEase by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $72.18 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

