Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.49

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 1092695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

GTBIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

