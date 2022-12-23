NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after buying an additional 1,115,435 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $9,227,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Magna International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of MGA opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

