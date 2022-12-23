OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.72

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
